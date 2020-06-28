Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.88 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will report $49.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.10 million. Amalgamated Bank reported sales of $48.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full year sales of $202.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.70 million to $206.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $198.48 million, with estimates ranging from $193.50 million to $202.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.94 million.

AMAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 4,761.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

AMAL stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. 273,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,692. Amalgamated Bank has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $399.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

