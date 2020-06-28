Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.88 Million

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will report $49.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.10 million. Amalgamated Bank reported sales of $48.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full year sales of $202.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.70 million to $206.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $198.48 million, with estimates ranging from $193.50 million to $202.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.94 million.

AMAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 4,761.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

AMAL stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. 273,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,692. Amalgamated Bank has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $399.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit