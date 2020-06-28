Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.73 Million

Analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will post sales of $146.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.25 million. Amarin reported sales of $100.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $664.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $605.74 million to $700.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $824.21 million, with estimates ranging from $270.80 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Amarin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

Shares of Amarin stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.70. 5,024,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,895,756. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.67 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

