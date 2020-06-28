American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.80 Million

Analysts expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to post sales of $7.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.40 million. American River Bankshares reported sales of $6.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year sales of $27.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $27.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $26.00 million, with estimates ranging from $25.60 million to $26.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of American River Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRB. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 48,318 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 23,829 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 53,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. 45.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.78. 26,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,104. American River Bankshares has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.84.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

