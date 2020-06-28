Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Reaches $1.59 on Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 57.8% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00017511 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $8.93 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Token Profile

AMPL is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth's total supply is 18,325,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,604,187 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

