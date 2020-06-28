Analysts Anticipate Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.85 Million

Analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will report $147.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.70 million to $168.00 million. Rayonier posted sales of $184.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $765.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $737.10 million to $793.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $753.50 million, with estimates ranging from $718.00 million to $789.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Rayonier had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $259.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rayonier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes acquired 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $34,014.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,360,926.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth about $3,481,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Rayonier by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 198,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 68,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.78%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

