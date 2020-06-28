Analysts Expect Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.25 Million

Brokerages expect Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) to announce sales of $207.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $207.50 million and the lowest is $207.00 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $203.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $840.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $827.00 million to $853.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $867.05 million, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $919.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 52.96%. The company had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.18. 1,290,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,416. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $537,447.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,132 shares of company stock worth $1,135,148 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvey Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at $915,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,875,000 after buying an additional 182,090 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 211.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 334,922 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 338.1% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 32,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

