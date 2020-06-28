Analysts Set Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) Target Price at GBX 212.17

Shares of Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 212.17 ($2.70).

Several brokerages have commented on SPT. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 222 ($2.83) to GBX 230 ($2.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 225 ($2.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 185 ($2.35) to GBX 173 ($2.20) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.44) to GBX 255 ($3.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

In other news, insider Paula Bell sold 131,769 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.99), for a total transaction of £309,657.15 ($394,116.27). Insiders have bought a total of 155 shares of company stock valued at $37,902 in the last ninety days.

Shares of LON SPT traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 230.50 ($2.93). 779,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 146.81 ($1.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 270.50 ($3.44). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 245.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 230.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

