ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) to announce sales of $322.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $340.92 million and the lowest is $292.15 million. ANGI Homeservices posted sales of $343.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $343.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nomura Instinet cut their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 229,934 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,913,263.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 393,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,705.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,282,511 shares of company stock valued at $20,539,940. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

ANGI traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. 1,537,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,077. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.00 and a beta of 2.05.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

