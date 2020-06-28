APA Group (ASX:APA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

APA Group (ASX:APA) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from APA Group’s previous final dividend of $0.26.

APA Group stock opened at A$11.20 ($7.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.93, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion and a PE ratio of 43.24. APA Group has a 12 month low of A$8.06 ($5.72) and a 12 month high of A$11.85 ($8.40).

Get APA Group alerts:

About APA Group

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas-fired power stations, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, and wind farms.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.