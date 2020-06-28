APN Industria REIT Announces Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:ADI)

APN Industria REIT (ASX:ADI) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of ADI stock opened at A$2.12 ($1.50) on Friday. APN Industria REIT has a twelve month low of A$1.66 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of A$3.26 ($2.31). The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.02. The stock has a market cap of $418.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12.

APN Industria REIT Company Profile

APN Industria REIT (‘Industria) (ASX code: ADI) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns interests in office and industrial properties that provide functional and affordable workspaces for business. Industria's $692 million portfolio of 24 properties located across the major Australian cities provides sustainable income and capital growth prospects for security holders over the long term.

