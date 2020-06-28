ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

ARX stock opened at C$4.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.02. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.42 and a twelve month high of C$8.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$268.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$295.70 million. Research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered ARC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered ARC Resources from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ARC Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.18.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

