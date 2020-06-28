Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) Declares Final Dividend of $0.07

Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Arena REIT No 1’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

ASX ARF opened at A$2.05 ($1.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.51. Arena REIT No 1 has a fifty-two week low of A$1.20 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of A$3.40 ($2.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $616.97 million and a PE ratio of 8.80.

About Arena REIT No 1

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure property assets across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure property assets is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

