Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a payout ratio of 425.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.6%.

Shares of ACRE opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $305.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACRE. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $17.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

