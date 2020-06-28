Aspen Group Limited (ASX:APZ) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Aspen Group Limited (ASX:APZ) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Aspen Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
Shares of ASX:APZ opened at A$1.03 ($0.73) on Friday. Aspen Group has a one year low of A$0.80 ($0.57) and a one year high of A$1.24 ($0.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $99.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
In other Aspen Group news, insider John Carter purchased 148,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$132,364.29 ($93,875.38).
Formed in 2001, Aspen Group is an ASX listed property group strategically focused on providing value for money accommodation. The accommodation sector is considered to have positive long term structural characteristics, with an enduring customer need and effective capital utilisation. Aspen has been a leading owner and manager of holiday and accommodation parks since 2004.Aspen currently owns 9 holiday and accommodation parks across Australia.
