Aspen Group Limited (ASX:APZ) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Aspen Group Limited (ASX:APZ) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Aspen Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Shares of ASX:APZ opened at A$1.03 ($0.73) on Friday. Aspen Group has a one year low of A$0.80 ($0.57) and a one year high of A$1.24 ($0.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $99.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other Aspen Group news, insider John Carter purchased 148,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$132,364.29 ($93,875.38).

Formed in 2001, Aspen Group is an ASX listed property group strategically focused on providing value for money accommodation. The accommodation sector is considered to have positive long term structural characteristics, with an enduring customer need and effective capital utilisation. Aspen has been a leading owner and manager of holiday and accommodation parks since 2004.Aspen currently owns 9 holiday and accommodation parks across Australia.

