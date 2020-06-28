Australian Enhanced Income Fund Plans Final Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:AYF)

Australian Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:AYF) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$5.92. Australian Enhanced Income Fund has a 12 month low of A$5.88 ($4.17) and a 12 month high of A$6.20 ($4.40).

Australian Enhanced Income Fund Company Profile

Australian Enhanced Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

