Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2020

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Bank of Commerce has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bank of Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Commerce to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ BOCH opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20. Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Commerce will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOCH. TheStreet cut Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

In related news, Director Joseph Gibson acquired 10,000 shares of Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $65,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 300,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,401.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl L. Silberstein acquired 4,000 shares of Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $29,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,496.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $282,095. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Dividend History for Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit