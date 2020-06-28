Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Releases Earnings Results

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 82.95% and a negative return on equity of 300.58%.

BRFH stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Barfresh Food Group has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

