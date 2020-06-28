Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.
Benchmark Electronics has a payout ratio of 72.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
NYSE BHE opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $750.90 million, a P/E ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 1.07. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $37.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10.
BHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.
In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $152,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,903. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
About Benchmark Electronics
Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.
