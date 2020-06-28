Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.77 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $144.13 million and $25.91 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00008431 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, Huobi, Exrates and Binance. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 25.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004936 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000458 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000602 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00041310 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Crex24, Huobi, CoinBene, BtcTrade.im, YoBit, Indodax, Kucoin, Bithumb, BigONE, Gate.io, Exrates, Binance, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

