BLAST Trading 22.7% Higher This Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One BLAST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $43,984.86 and approximately $6,183.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002257 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000294 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 44,009,933 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

