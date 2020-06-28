BlitzPredict Hits One Day Volume of $495.00 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One BlitzPredict token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BlitzPredict has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $212,056.42 and $495.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008185 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004905 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000459 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000573 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00041019 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BlitzPredict can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

