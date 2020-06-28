Brokerages Anticipate Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will announce sales of $12.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the highest is $36.04 million. Assembly Biosciences reported sales of $3.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 307.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year sales of $20.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.21 million to $40.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.80 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $17.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.43% and a negative net margin of 601.75%. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 million.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of ASMB stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.53. 622,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,799. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $737.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $117,492.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 437,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.