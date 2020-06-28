Brokerages Anticipate Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $417.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) will announce $417.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $411.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.30 million. Entegris posted sales of $378.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $3,118,194.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,364.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $505,927.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,512. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Entegris by 47.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $57.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,659. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.30. Entegris has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $64.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.20.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.