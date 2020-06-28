Brokerages Set Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Price Target at $52.47

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEP. TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.41. 315,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,038. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,142.11%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

