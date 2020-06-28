Brokerages Set NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Target Price at $350.29

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $351.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA traded down $13.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $366.20. 14,802,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,452,842. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $147.39 and a 52-week high of $385.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.64. The company has a market cap of $225.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,140 shares of company stock valued at $65,498,283. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 298,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.