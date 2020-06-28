CaluraCoin Price Hits $0.0080 on Exchanges (CLC)

CaluraCoin (CURRENCY:CLC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. CaluraCoin has a total market capitalization of $85,269.07 and approximately $534.00 worth of CaluraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaluraCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CaluraCoin has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00053901 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About CaluraCoin

CaluraCoin is a coin. CaluraCoin’s total supply is 11,998,002 coins and its circulating supply is 10,634,833 coins. CaluraCoin’s official website is www.caluracoin.com.br

Buying and Selling CaluraCoin

CaluraCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaluraCoin directly using US dollars.

