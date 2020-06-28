Cardano 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $221.36 Million (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0839 or 0.00000915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, ZB.COM and Huobi. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $2.18 billion and approximately $221.36 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006576 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002244 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00015456 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017902 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.30 or 0.01650560 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Upbit, Exmo, OTCBTC, LiteBit.eu, Cryptohub, Bithumb, Coinbe, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Bittrex, Coinnest, HitBTC, Altcoin Trader, ABCC, Huobi, Indodax, Binance, OKEx, Bitbns, Gate.io, DragonEX and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

