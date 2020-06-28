Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2020

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Centuria Capital Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

Centuria Capital Group stock opened at A$1.52 ($1.07) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34. Centuria Capital Group has a 52-week low of A$1.36 ($0.96) and a 52-week high of A$2.76 ($1.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $731.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71.

In related news, insider John McBain bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.50 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,000.00 ($53,191.49).

About Centuria Capital Group

Centuria Capital Group, a property funds manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through Property Funds Management, Investment Bonds Management, and Co-Investments segments. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds. The Investment Bonds Management segment manages benefit funds, which include a range of financial products, such as single and multi-premium investments.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit