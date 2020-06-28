Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Centuria Capital Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

Centuria Capital Group stock opened at A$1.52 ($1.07) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34. Centuria Capital Group has a 52-week low of A$1.36 ($0.96) and a 52-week high of A$2.76 ($1.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $731.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71.

In related news, insider John McBain bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.50 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,000.00 ($53,191.49).

Centuria Capital Group, a property funds manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through Property Funds Management, Investment Bonds Management, and Co-Investments segments. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds. The Investment Bonds Management segment manages benefit funds, which include a range of financial products, such as single and multi-premium investments.

