Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2020

Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Centuria Industrial Reit’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

Shares of ASX:CIP opened at A$2.65 ($1.88) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$2.65 and a 200 day moving average of A$3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. The company has a market capitalization of $920.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19. Centuria Industrial Reit has a 52 week low of A$2.11 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of A$3.79 ($2.69).

In related news, insider Roger Dobson purchased 18,000 shares of Centuria Industrial Reit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.61 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,962.00 ($33,306.38).

About Centuria Industrial Reit

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX: CIP) offers investors a chance to invest in industrial property via a listed property trust. CIP is Australia's largest ASX listed income focused industrial investment vehicle and is included in the S&P ASX300 index. CIP owns a portfolio of 37 high quality industrial assets with a value of $1 billion, the properties are located in key metropolitan locations throughout Australia.

Dividend History for Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP)

