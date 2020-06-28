Centuria Office REIT Declares Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:COF)

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of COF stock opened at A$1.82 ($1.29) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64. Centuria Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of A$1.38 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of A$3.30 ($2.34).

About Centuria Office REIT

CMA is Australia's largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. CMA owns a portfolio of high quality office assets situated throughout Australia. CMA is overseen by a hands on, active manager and provides investors with income and the opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian office assets.

