Chainlink (LINK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $348.24 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $348.24 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00050218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.91 or 0.01740656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00168992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00110047 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is blog.chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Gate.io, Huobi, Mercatox, OKEx, Coinbase, Binance and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

