Charter Hall Education Trust (ASX:CQE) Announces $0.04 Final Dividend

Charter Hall Education Trust (ASX:CQE) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Charter Hall Education Trust stock opened at A$2.22 ($1.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $672.05 million and a PE ratio of 8.54. Charter Hall Education Trust has a fifty-two week low of A$1.49 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of A$3.96 ($2.81). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.76.

In related news, insider Katrina Melrose 13,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. Also, insider David Harrison acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.45 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,500.00 ($52,127.66).

Charter Hall Education Trust Company Profile

Charter Hall Education Trust is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in early learning properties. Charter Hall Education Trust is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC), one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

