Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2020

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Charter Hall Group’s previous final dividend of $0.17.

CHC stock opened at A$7.30 ($5.18) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.20. Charter Hall Group has a 1 year low of A$4.93 ($3.50) and a 1 year high of A$14.40 ($10.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$9.63.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with $28.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors. The Group has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth and oversees a portfolio of 820 properties that is more than 6.3 million square metres in size.

