Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Announces Final Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2020

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

CLW stock opened at A$4.02 ($2.85) on Friday. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has a 52 week low of A$3.52 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of A$5.98 ($4.24). The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$4.03 and its 200 day moving average is A$4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other Charter Hall Long WALE REIT news, insider David Harrison purchased 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.45 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of A$26,735.60 ($18,961.42).

About Charter Hall Long WALE REIT

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX (ASX: CLW) and invests in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

