ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading Down 18.5% This Week

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.66 million and $1.11 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including EXX, BigONE, HitBTC and LBank. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00027459 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,181.78 or 1.00617913 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001199 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00089402 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000454 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Binance, ZB.COM, LBank, Huobi, EXX, BigONE and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

