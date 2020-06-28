CoinFi (COFI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $28,899.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $239,996.97 and approximately $28,899.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, Kucoin, Gate.io and Cobinhood. In the last week, CoinFi has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.75 or 0.01744953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00169389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00050322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00110117 BTC.

CoinFi was first traded on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,293,850 tokens. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Cobinhood, FCoin, IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

