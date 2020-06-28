Content Value Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.36 Million (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. Content Value Network has a market cap of $10.09 million and $6.36 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Value Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including BitMax, UEX and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.75 or 0.01744953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00169389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00050322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00110117 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitForex and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.