Cortex Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $27.83 million and approximately $7.76 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cortex has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00046112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.13 or 0.04895140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002928 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00055485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031465 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012163 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

