Credits (CS) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.91 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 33.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, Credits has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. Credits has a total market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $122,470.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025833 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000209 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,986,079 tokens. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinBene, Mercatox, IDEX, WazirX, Tidex, Kucoin, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

