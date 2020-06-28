CROAT (CROAT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. During the last week, CROAT has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $79,972.60 and $22.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 79,771,321 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

