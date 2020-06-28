Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$102.25 million during the quarter.

