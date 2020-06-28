Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0427 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CRT stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $12.82.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 90.20%.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

