Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dana by 3,775.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dana by 311.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dana by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dana in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Dana stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,269. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.61. Dana has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

