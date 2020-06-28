DAOstack Hits Market Capitalization of $4.28 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for $0.0890 or 0.00000972 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. DAOstack has a market cap of $4.28 million and $1,555.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.75 or 0.01744953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00169389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00050322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00110117 BTC.

DAOstack launched on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,033,039 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DAOstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

