Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.494-1.494 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darden Restaurants from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.48.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -182.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes bought 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,136. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins bought 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,169. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

