Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) will report $46.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dmc Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.50 million. Dmc Global posted sales of $110.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dmc Global will report full year sales of $231.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $224.30 million to $239.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $266.90 million, with estimates ranging from $253.80 million to $280.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dmc Global.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Dmc Global had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $73.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Dmc Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital downgraded Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Dmc Global from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dmc Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dmc Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dmc Global by 559.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 36,468 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Dmc Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Dmc Global by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 39,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Dmc Global during the 4th quarter valued at $22,288,000.

NASDAQ:BOOM traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.30. 323,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,584. Dmc Global has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $402.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.10.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

