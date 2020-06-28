Elysium (ELS) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the US dollar. One Elysium coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00454146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000718 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003437 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006361 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Elysium Profile

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

