Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0074 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0072.

Enerplus has a dividend payout ratio of -88.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Enerplus to earn ($0.10) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -80.0%.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $563.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 22.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ERF shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.