Enerplus Corp Plans Jul 20 Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) declared a jul 20 dividend on Friday, June 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of ERF opened at C$3.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $888.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$1.62 and a 52-week high of C$11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.39.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$228.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.65.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

