Eryllium (ERY) Market Capitalization Tops $1,133.00

Eryllium (CURRENCY:ERY) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. Eryllium has a market cap of $1,133.00 and $54.00 worth of Eryllium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Eryllium has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Eryllium coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Eryllium

ERY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Eryllium’s total supply is 18,111,856 coins and its circulating supply is 13,663,121 coins. Eryllium’s official Twitter account is @eryllium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Eryllium’s official website is eryllium.com . The official message board for Eryllium is eryllium.net

Buying and Selling Eryllium

Eryllium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eryllium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eryllium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eryllium using one of the exchanges listed above.

